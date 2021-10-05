Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $65.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.