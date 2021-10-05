Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.80 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

