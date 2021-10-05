Zacks Investment Research Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 9,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,830. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $861.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

