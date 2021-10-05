Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.