Zacks Investment Research Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust operating model and investments across product and marketing. In spite of a challenging backdrop, Under Armour continued with its stellar performance in second-quarter 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results reflected strength in both North America and international regions. Stronger-than-anticipated results prompted management to raise full year view. The company’s strategy to focus on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price bode well. However, higher freight and logistics expenses due to supply chain pressures remain a concern.”

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 306,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,292. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

