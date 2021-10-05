Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japanese auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands, including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. The company's sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda will likely aid its ambitious e-mobility goals. However, high capex and research and development (R&D) expenses on advanced technologies are likely to dent near-term margins for the firm. Toyota's rising debt levels play a spoilsport and restricts its financial flexibility. Amid the global chip dearth, Toyota has slashed its production forecast for fiscal 2022. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NYSE:TM opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. The company has a market cap of $240.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

