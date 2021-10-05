Zacks Investment Research Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. PJT Partners has a one year low of $60.87 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 113,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

