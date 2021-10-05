Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Hold

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $148,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

