Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Strong Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry year to date, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

