Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) to Sell

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKNO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

