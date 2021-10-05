Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 2,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,080. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

