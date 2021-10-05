Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,194. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

