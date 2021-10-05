Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.39). Eargo posted earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

