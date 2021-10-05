Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $382.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $22.96. 193,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,514. The company has a market cap of $676.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,555 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

