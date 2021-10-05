Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

