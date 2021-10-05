Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.52. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

