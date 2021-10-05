Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.