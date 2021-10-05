Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.41. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $289.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,323. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $185.14 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

