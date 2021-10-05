Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.91. 61,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

