Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.20. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

