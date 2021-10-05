Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings per share of $6.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the lowest is $6.44. Nucor reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $21.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $23.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $16.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 186.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,163,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.