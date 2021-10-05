Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $99.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clarus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

