Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post $1.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $7.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $61.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ AGRX remained flat at $$0.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,731. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

