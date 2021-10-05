Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $12.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $47.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,499. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.