Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $12.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $47.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,499. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

