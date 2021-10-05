Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $945.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.17 million and the highest is $979.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.27. 2,349,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,906. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

