Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

