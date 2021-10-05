Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

PEG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.