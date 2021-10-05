Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

LMNL stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.