Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $312.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.60 million and the highest is $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,115. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

