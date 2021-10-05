Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,371. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

