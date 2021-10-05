Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.35. Youdao shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1,554 shares.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

