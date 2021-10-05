Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

YARIY has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.27. 14,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.908 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

