YAM V3 Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.54 or 0.08469786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00272952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00113805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

