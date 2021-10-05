XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,611 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

