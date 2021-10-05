XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,152 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

