XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GMS were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

