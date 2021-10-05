XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.10 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

