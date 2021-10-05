XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,533 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,557. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

