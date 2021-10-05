XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

