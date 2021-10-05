XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $67.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

