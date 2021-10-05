Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,929 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

