Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,431 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Spire by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

