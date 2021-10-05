Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

