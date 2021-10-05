Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of MUR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.