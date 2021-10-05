Xponance Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

KNSL stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

