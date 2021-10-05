Xponance Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Invesco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.