Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

