Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,802 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

