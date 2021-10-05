XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

