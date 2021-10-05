Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $52,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of WH opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $81.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

